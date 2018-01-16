Watch Sara Bareilles Perform with Jason Mraz in Her Return to 'Waitress'

Top Stories
Tue, 16 January 2018 at 11:23 pm

Sara Bareilles just made her return to Broadway in the musical Waitress alongside her longtime friend Jason Mraz and you can watch a video from their first night on stage together!

During the curtain call, Sara and Jason did a reprise of the act one closer “Bad Idea” and of course the audience loved it.

Sara wrote the music for the Waitress and she did a 12 week run in the show last year, bringing in record grosses for the show. The combo of her and Jason together is likely to send the numbers skyrocketing. Make sure to see them before they leave!
