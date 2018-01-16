Westworld's Jimmi Simpson Spills on His Exciting New Role

Jimmi Simpson looks dapper in his suit while posing for a new spread in Esquire‘s winter issue, on newsstands now.

Here is what the 42-year-old Westworld actor had to share with the mag:

On the second season of Westworld: “Everything I hear, I’m like, ‘Oh my God.’”

On his starring role as an LAPD detective in USA’s Unsolved: “I left every day of work feeling like a piece of shit—I was sure this would be the big failure of mine.” Now, he says, “it’s some of my proudest work.”

