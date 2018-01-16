Top Stories
The Dakota Johnson &amp; Chris Martin Beach Photos Are Here!

The Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Beach Photos Are Here!

NAACP Image Awards 2018 - Full Coverage!

NAACP Image Awards 2018 - Full Coverage!

Selena Gomez's Mom Speaks Out About Her Daughter's Decision to Work with Woody Allen

Selena Gomez's Mom Speaks Out About Her Daughter's Decision to Work with Woody Allen

Logan Paul Emerged After Suicide Forest Video Scandal

Logan Paul Emerged After Suicide Forest Video Scandal

Tue, 16 January 2018 at 6:00 am

Westworld's Jimmi Simpson Spills on His Exciting New Role

Westworld's Jimmi Simpson Spills on His Exciting New Role

Jimmi Simpson looks dapper in his suit while posing for a new spread in Esquire‘s winter issue, on newsstands now.

Here is what the 42-year-old Westworld actor had to share with the mag:

On the second season of Westworld: “Everything I hear, I’m like, ‘Oh my God.’”

On his starring role as an LAPD detective in USA’s Unsolved: “I left every day of work feeling like a piece of shit—I was sure this would be the big failure of mine.” Now, he says, “it’s some of my proudest work.”

For more from Jimmi, visit Esquire.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
jimmi simpson esquire magazine 01
jimmi simpson esquire magazine 02
jimmi simpson esquire magazine 03

Photos: Thomas Whiteside
Posted to: Jimmi Simpson, Magazine

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tiffany Trump serves as flower girl at a friend's wedding - TMZ
  • You can buy Camila Cabello's new album for $3.50 - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's what to know before watching Versace - TooFab
  • "Handmaid's Tale" author Margaret Atwood is facing backlash for comments - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sharna Burgess reveals how she refound her love for dancing after an injury - Just Jared Jr