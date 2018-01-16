Tue, 16 January 2018 at 6:00 am
Westworld's Jimmi Simpson Spills on His Exciting New Role
Jimmi Simpson looks dapper in his suit while posing for a new spread in Esquire‘s winter issue, on newsstands now.
Here is what the 42-year-old Westworld actor had to share with the mag:
On the second season of Westworld: “Everything I hear, I’m like, ‘Oh my God.’”
On his starring role as an LAPD detective in USA’s Unsolved: “I left every day of work feeling like a piece of shit—I was sure this would be the big failure of mine.” Now, he says, “it’s some of my proudest work.”
For more from Jimmi, visit Esquire.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Thomas Whiteside Posted to: Jimmi Simpson, Magazine
Sponsored Links by ZergNet