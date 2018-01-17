Top Stories
Wed, 17 January 2018 at 4:15 pm

'A Wrinkle in Time' Debuts Character Posters & Behind-the-Scenes Video - Watch Now!

'A Wrinkle in Time' Debuts Character Posters & Behind-the-Scenes Video - Watch Now!

A Wrinkle in Time just released six new stunning character posters!

The new promo photos includes the film’s stars Storm Reid, Chris Pine, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon and Oprah Winfrey.

“Meet the Mrs.’s and the Murrys in these brand new posters from Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time,” the movie wrote on their Twitter account.

In addition to the posters, the flick also released a behind-the-scenes featurette as the actors discuss the impact of the film.

A Wrinkle in Time tells follows an ordinary teenager who’s whisked on a cosmic adventure to find her missing scientist father with the help of three celestial beings.

The movie hits theaters on March 9th.

Check out the behind-the-scenes video below…
