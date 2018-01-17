Alicia Vikander Will Meet the Royals in Sweden This Month!

Alicia Vikander dresses simple in an all black outfit for lunch with a friend at E Baldi restaurant on Tuesday (January 16) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 29-year-old Oscar-winning actress was spotted out for dinner with her husband Michael Fassbender the night before!

Alicia will be heading home to Sweden later this month to attend a black tie gala at the Residence of the British Ambassador in Stockholm, where she will meet Prince William and Kate Middleton, according to People. No word yet if her hubby will join her!