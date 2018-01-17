Top Stories
Ellen Pompeo's New 'Grey's Anatomy' Salary Details Revealed

Ellen Pompeo's New 'Grey's Anatomy' Salary Details Revealed

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Welcome Baby Girl Via Surrogate!

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Welcome Baby Girl Via Surrogate!

Anna Kournikova &amp; Enrique Iglesias Share First Photos of Their Newborn Twins!

Anna Kournikova & Enrique Iglesias Share First Photos of Their Newborn Twins!

Find Out Who Is Dissing Iggy Azalea

Find Out Who Is Dissing Iggy Azalea

Wed, 17 January 2018 at 1:31 am

Alicia Vikander Will Meet the Royals in Sweden This Month!

Alicia Vikander Will Meet the Royals in Sweden This Month!

Alicia Vikander dresses simple in an all black outfit for lunch with a friend at E Baldi restaurant on Tuesday (January 16) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 29-year-old Oscar-winning actress was spotted out for dinner with her husband Michael Fassbender the night before!

Alicia will be heading home to Sweden later this month to attend a black tie gala at the Residence of the British Ambassador in Stockholm, where she will meet Prince William and Kate Middleton, according to People. No word yet if her hubby will join her!
Just Jared on Facebook
alicia vikander will meet the royals 01
alicia vikander will meet the royals 02
alicia vikander will meet the royals 03
alicia vikander will meet the royals 04
alicia vikander will meet the royals 05

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Alicia Vikander

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Zooey Deschanel's busy schedule is keeping her from appearing in court - TMZ
  • Trevor Jackson just landed a major new movie role - Just Jared Jr
  • Camille Grammer insinuates one of her RHOBH co-stars has a drinking problem - TooFab
  • The FCC's net neutrality repeal is being challenged in court - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron had a mini Liv & Maddie reunion! - Just Jared Jr