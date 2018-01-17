Top Stories
Lady Gaga Brings the Glamour in a Red Gown While Dining in Italy!

Ricky Martin Reveals Why It Took So Long to Come Out as Gay - Watch Now!

Maluma Packs on the PDA With Model Natalia Barulich in Italy!

Find Out Who Is Dissing Iggy Azalea

Wed, 17 January 2018 at 10:36 pm

Amazon Cancels 'I Love Dick,' One Mississippi,' & 'Jean-Claude Van Johnson'

Amazon Cancels 'I Love Dick,' One Mississippi,' & 'Jean-Claude Van Johnson'

Amazon is saying goodbye to three original series – I Love Dick, One Mississippi, and Jean-Claude Van Johnson.

The decision comes as company founder Jeff Bezos is calling for bigger, broader series with the potential to perform well internationally.

All three shows were developed under recently ousted Amazon Studios president Roy Price, who was fired late last year following a sexual-harassment investigation.

However, Amazon did recently find success with their latest series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel after it won two Golden Globes – one of Best Comedy Series and the other for Leading Actress in a Comedy Series for star Rachel Brosnahan.
Photos: Amazon
Posted to: Amazon, Television

