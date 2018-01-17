Amazon Cancels 'I Love Dick,' One Mississippi,' & 'Jean-Claude Van Johnson'

Amazon is saying goodbye to three original series – I Love Dick, One Mississippi, and Jean-Claude Van Johnson.

The decision comes as company founder Jeff Bezos is calling for bigger, broader series with the potential to perform well internationally.

All three shows were developed under recently ousted Amazon Studios president Roy Price, who was fired late last year following a sexual-harassment investigation.

However, Amazon did recently find success with their latest series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel after it won two Golden Globes – one of Best Comedy Series and the other for Leading Actress in a Comedy Series for star Rachel Brosnahan.