Wed, 17 January 2018 at 1:57 am

Amber Rose Is Having Breast Reduction Surgery

Amber Rose Is Having Breast Reduction Surgery

Amber Rose just revealed that she will be having breast reduction surgery on Wednesday (January 17) and she’s “really scared” to undergo the surgery.

“My Breast Reduction surgery is tmrw,” the 34-year-old model wrote on her Instagram stories with both the worried face emoji and the heart eyes emoji.

She added, “I’m really scared and really excited at the same time. Dr. Matlock and Dr. Fisher are gonna take care of me.”

Amber previously revealed that she wanted the surgery as her “boobs are stupid heavy, my back hurts and I can’t wear cute lil shirts without a grandma bra.”

Click through the gallery for photos of Amber Rose on the red carpet over the years…

  • Hattie McDish

    Why’d you get such huge implants in the first place? The latest trend, bigger lips, smaller boobs. Smh.

  • Lynn


  • Courtney Puzzo

    good for her she’s eligible for that bloody surgery some of us who need it aren’t for medical reasons. like for example a blood clotting condition as is my case. stop bragging and go away

  • https://twitter.com/thedreadofpenny Penny Dreadful

    Translation: My large boobs that I flaunted for years are now sagging after having 2 kids.

  • weber_meireles

    but her boobs are all natural like Katy Perry’s.