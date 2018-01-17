Top Stories
Wed, 17 January 2018 at 9:50 am

Ann Curry 'Not Surprised' By Matt Lauer Allegations, Says There Was a Climate of Harassment at NBC (Video)

Ann Curry 'Not Surprised' By Matt Lauer Allegations, Says There Was a Climate of Harassment at NBC (Video)

Ann Curry, who used to be Matt Lauer‘s co-host on the Today show, is speaking out about an alleged culture of sexual harassment at NBC and the allegations brought up against Lauer.

While at CBS This Morning, Ann said of Matt, “I’m trying to do no harm in these conversations. I can tell you that I — I am not surprised by the allegations.”

“I can say that I would be surprised if — if — many women did not understand that there was a climate of verbal harassment that existed. I think it’d be surprising if someone said that they didn’t see that. So it was a verbal… sexual…,” Ann said.

Ann was then asked to clarify if there was a culture of sexual harassment while she was at NBC.

“I don’t wanna cause more pain. But no, I’m — you are asking me a very direct question. I’m an honest person. I wanna tell you that it was. Yes. Period,” Ann said.
Photos: Getty
  • gwen

    She made her point and still kind of took the high road.