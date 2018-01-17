Top Stories
Wed, 17 January 2018 at 4:56 pm

Ashley Graham Gets Bold in Colorful 'V Magazine' Shoot

Ashley Graham Gets Bold in Colorful 'V Magazine' Shoot

Ashley Graham looks totally stunning in a new spread for V Magazine issue #V111!

The 30-year-old model showed off some striking accessories and makeup looks of the moment in the revealing photo shoot.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ashley Graham

“Individuality means feeling comfortable enough to be your authentic self. I hope we continue having progressive conversations about inclusion and equality, and that the next generations sees themselves represented more diversely in the media!” Ashley said.

For more from Ashley, visit VMagazine.com.

ashley graham v magazine 01
ashley graham v magazine 02

Photos: Ben Hassett/V Magazine
