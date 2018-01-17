Top Stories
Lady Gaga Brings the Glamour in a Red Gown While Dining in Italy!

Ricky Martin Reveals Why It Took So Long to Come Out as Gay - Watch Now!

Maluma Packs on the PDA With Model Natalia Barulich in Italy!

Find Out Who Is Dissing Iggy Azalea

Wed, 17 January 2018 at 8:41 pm

Brooklyn Beckham Proudly Rocks Dad David's Clothing Line

Brooklyn Beckham Proudly Rocks Dad David's Clothing Line

Brooklyn Beckham and his dad David Beckham have the same taste in clothes!

The 18-year-old son of the former soccer player, 42, was spotted shopping at the Louis Vuitton store on Wednesday (January 17) in Paris, France.

Brooklyn was also seen arriving the Ritz hotel.

He rocked a navy blue sweatshirt from his dad’s Kent & Curwen sportswear collection, along with rolled-up black pants, black and white sneakers and socks, and a maroon Adidas beanie.

Brooklyn also showed off his tattoos and an assortment of silver and gold jewelry.

He recently spent some time in London, England, with girlfriend Chloe Moretz, as well as Manila in the Philippines. Check out the latest Instagram video he shared below!

Miss the Philippines 🌷❤️

A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on

Credit: INSTAR; Photos: Backgrid USA, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Brooklyn Beckham

  • moody

    no talent nepotism asshole

  • Mercyneal

    Ugh too bad about the ugly tattoos. Very weird family