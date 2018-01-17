Brooklyn Beckham Proudly Rocks Dad David's Clothing Line

Brooklyn Beckham and his dad David Beckham have the same taste in clothes!

The 18-year-old son of the former soccer player, 42, was spotted shopping at the Louis Vuitton store on Wednesday (January 17) in Paris, France.

Brooklyn was also seen arriving the Ritz hotel.

He rocked a navy blue sweatshirt from his dad’s Kent & Curwen sportswear collection, along with rolled-up black pants, black and white sneakers and socks, and a maroon Adidas beanie.

Brooklyn also showed off his tattoos and an assortment of silver and gold jewelry.

He recently spent some time in London, England, with girlfriend Chloe Moretz, as well as Manila in the Philippines. Check out the latest Instagram video he shared below!