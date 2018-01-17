Top Stories
Ellen Pompeo's New 'Grey's Anatomy' Salary Details Revealed

Ellen Pompeo's New 'Grey's Anatomy' Salary Details Revealed

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Welcome Baby Girl Via Surrogate!

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Welcome Baby Girl Via Surrogate!

Anna Kournikova &amp; Enrique Iglesias Share First Photos of Their Newborn Twins!

Anna Kournikova & Enrique Iglesias Share First Photos of Their Newborn Twins!

Find Out Who Is Dissing Iggy Azalea

Find Out Who Is Dissing Iggy Azalea

Wed, 17 January 2018 at 8:00 am

Chace Crawford Looks Buff Leaving the Gym in LA

Chace Crawford Looks Buff Leaving the Gym in LA

Chace Crawford grabs an iced coffee with a friend as they leave the gym on Tuesday afternoon (January 16) in Los Angeles.

The 32-year-old actor looked buff in a black workout shirt and olive-colored running pants as headed home after his afternoon workout.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chace Crawford

Earlier this month while attending a 2018 Golden Globes after party, Chace took to Instagram to share a shot of himself with buddies Sebastian Stan and Evan Peters hanging out with ice skater Tonya Harding.

Check it out!

We Tonya.

A post shared by Chace Crawford (@chacecrawford) on

Just Jared on Facebook
chace crawford looks buff leaving the gym in la 01
chace crawford looks buff leaving the gym in la 02
chace crawford looks buff leaving the gym in la 03
chace crawford looks buff leaving the gym in la 04
chace crawford looks buff leaving the gym in la 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Chace Crawford

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Zooey Deschanel's busy schedule is keeping her from appearing in court - TMZ
  • Trevor Jackson just landed a major new movie role - Just Jared Jr
  • Camille Grammer insinuates one of her RHOBH co-stars has a drinking problem - TooFab
  • The FCC's net neutrality repeal is being challenged in court - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron had a mini Liv & Maddie reunion! - Just Jared Jr