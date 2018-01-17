Chace Crawford to Star in Amazon Superhero Drama Series 'The Boys'

Get ready to see Chace Crawford in a new TV series!

The 32-year-old actor is set to co-star alongside Antony Starr, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Nathan Mitchell and Erin Moriarty in the straight-to-series Amazon drama The Boys, according to Deadline.

The show is based on the comic book by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, and created by Supernatural creator and Timeless co-creator Eric Kripke.

Here’s a plot summary: The Boys is set in a world where superheroes embrace the darker side of their massive celebrity and fame. It revolves around a group of vigilantes known informally as βthe boys,β who set out to take down corrupt superheroes with no more than blue-collar grit and a willingness to fight dirty.

Antony will play Homelander, leader of the main superhero team, The Seven. Dominique will play Queen Maeve, member of The Seven. Jessie will play The Seven member A-Train, a superhero faster than a speeding train. Chace will play The Seven member The Deep, an aquatic hero. Nathan will play Black Noir, a masked superhero with fighting and Set martial arts skills.