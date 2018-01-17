Chris Hemsworth Plays Jinx Challenge with Jimmy Fallon on 'Tonight Show' - Watch Here!

Chris Hemsworth made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday evening (January 16) and played a super fun round of the Jinx Challenge!

The 34-year-old actor and Jimmy, 43, had to draw random categories, then try to shout out the same answer at the same time to jinx each other.

Chris talks to Jimmy about the true story behind his latest film 12 Strong, which tells the story of the first Special Forces team deployed to Afghanistan after 9/11.

Chris also discussed the chew toy of choice his brother Liam gave his dog and shares video proof of how his young kids are already outsmarting him.



Jinx Challenge with Chris Hemsworth

