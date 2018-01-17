Top Stories
Ellen Pompeo's New 'Grey's Anatomy' Salary Details Revealed

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Welcome Baby Girl Via Surrogate!

Anna Kournikova & Enrique Iglesias Share First Photos of Their Newborn Twins!

Find Out Who Is Dissing Iggy Azalea

Wed, 17 January 2018 at 10:13 am

Chris Hemsworth Plays Jinx Challenge with Jimmy Fallon on 'Tonight Show' - Watch Here!

Chris Hemsworth made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday evening (January 16) and played a super fun round of the Jinx Challenge!

The 34-year-old actor and Jimmy, 43, had to draw random categories, then try to shout out the same answer at the same time to jinx each other.

Chris talks to Jimmy about the true story behind his latest film 12 Strong, which tells the story of the first Special Forces team deployed to Afghanistan after 9/11.

Chris also discussed the chew toy of choice his brother Liam gave his dog and shares video proof of how his young kids are already outsmarting him.


Jinx Challenge with Chris Hemsworth

Click inside to watch the rest of Chris Hemsworth’s appearance on The Tonight Show…


Chris Hemsworth’s Toddler Son Scaled a Fridge to Reach Candy

Chris Hemsworth Invited the Real Horse Soldiers to 12 Strong Film Premiere
