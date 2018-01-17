Top Stories
Lady Gaga Brings the Glamour in a Red Gown While Dining in Italy!

Ricky Martin Reveals Why It Took So Long to Come Out as Gay - Watch Now!

Maluma Packs on the PDA With Model Natalia Barulich in Italy!

Find Out Who Is Dissing Iggy Azalea

Wed, 17 January 2018 at 3:28 pm

Dan & Eugene Levy Celebrate 'Schitt's Creek' Season 4 Premeire - Watch Trailer!

Dan & Eugene Levy Celebrate 'Schitt's Creek' Season 4 Premeire - Watch Trailer!

Dan Levy happily poses alongside his father Eugene while attending the season four premiere of their hit show Schitt’s Creek held at ArcLight Hollywood on Tuesday (January 16) in Hollywood, Calif.

The father-son duo were joined by their co-stars Sarah Levy, Annie Murphy, Catherine O’Hara, Emily Hampshire and Dustin Milligan, as well as Lea DeLaria and AnnaLynne McCord, who stepped out to show their support.

When wealthy video store magnate Johnny Rose (Eugene), his soap-star wife Moira (Catherine) and their two twentysomething children–hipster gallerist David (Daniel) and career socialite Alexis (Annie)–suddenly find themselves broke, they have no choice but to move to a backwoods town Johnny once bought as a joke. With their pampered lives a memory, they must face their humiliating hardship and figure out what it means to be a family, all within the unfamiliar environs of Schitt’s Creek, their new home.

The Rose family returns to Pop TV with all-new episodes starting on Wednesday, January 24, at 8/7c – Watch the trailer below!


‘Schitt’s Creek’ – Season 4 Full-Length Trailer
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Brandon Williams, Tibrina Hobson; Photos: Getty
Posted to: AnnaLynne McCord, Annie Murphy, Catherine O'Hara, Dan Levy, Dustin Milligan, Emily Hampshire, Eugene Levy, Lea Delaria, Sarah Levy

