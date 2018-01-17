Dan & Eugene Levy Celebrate 'Schitt's Creek' Season 4 Premeire - Watch Trailer!

Dan Levy happily poses alongside his father Eugene while attending the season four premiere of their hit show Schitt’s Creek held at ArcLight Hollywood on Tuesday (January 16) in Hollywood, Calif.

The father-son duo were joined by their co-stars Sarah Levy, Annie Murphy, Catherine O’Hara, Emily Hampshire and Dustin Milligan, as well as Lea DeLaria and AnnaLynne McCord, who stepped out to show their support.

When wealthy video store magnate Johnny Rose (Eugene), his soap-star wife Moira (Catherine) and their two twentysomething children–hipster gallerist David (Daniel) and career socialite Alexis (Annie)–suddenly find themselves broke, they have no choice but to move to a backwoods town Johnny once bought as a joke. With their pampered lives a memory, they must face their humiliating hardship and figure out what it means to be a family, all within the unfamiliar environs of Schitt’s Creek, their new home.

The Rose family returns to Pop TV with all-new episodes starting on Wednesday, January 24, at 8/7c – Watch the trailer below!



‘Schitt’s Creek’ – Season 4 Full-Length Trailer