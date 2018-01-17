Top Stories
Wed, 17 January 2018 at 3:51 pm

Daniel Kaluuya Tells Stephen Colbert The 'Weird Stuff' White People Say - Watch Here!

Daniel Kaluuya Tells Stephen Colbert The 'Weird Stuff' White People Say - Watch Here!

Daniel Kaluuya made his late-night debut on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night (January 16), and explained how his Get Out director Jordan Peele tried to “navigate the western world” and explore the “weird things” said by “white people” in their hit film.

The 28-year-old Golden Globe-nominated actor explained that Jordan “tapped into a universal black truth navigating the western world, where like white people say some really weird stuff to you. White people say weird things.”

Stephen then proceeded to ask what kind of “weird things.” As an example, Daniel referenced the film’s reassurance that people would have voted for Obama a third time.

“The new version of that is ‘I watched Get Out three times’,” Daniel said. “So it’s like, ‘I’m so down,’ or like, ‘Steph Curry.’”


Daniel Kaluuya: ‘Get Out’ Shows How White People Say Weird Stuff
