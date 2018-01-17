Top Stories
Wed, 17 January 2018 at 4:00 pm

Here's Why Duchess Kate Middleton Didn't Wear Her Engagement Ring Today

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton) caused a bit of a stir today when she made an official appearance without her engagement ring on her finger.

The 36-year-old pregnant royal usually wears her diamond and sapphire engagement ring, but did not while visiting the Mittal Children’s Medical Centre, home to the new Premier Inn Clinical Building at Great Ormond Street Hospital. The reason Duchess Kate did not wear her engagement ring is because the hospital has a minimal jewelry policy. People reports that because the Duchess would have to thoroughly wash her hands before touring the treatment areas, it was recommended to remove all jewels.

Duchess Kate did wear her gold wedding band during the visit.
