Ellen Pompeo's New 'Grey's Anatomy' Salary Details Revealed

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Welcome Baby Girl Via Surrogate!

Anna Kournikova & Enrique Iglesias Share First Photos of Their Newborn Twins!

Find Out Who Is Dissing Iggy Azalea

Wed, 17 January 2018 at 4:00 am

Hilary Duff Kicks Off Her Morning with a Meeting

Hilary Duff Kicks Off Her Morning with a Meeting

Hilary Duff carries a script back to her car as leaves a meeting on Tuesday morning (January 16) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 30-year-old Younger actress went makeup-free while rocking a leather jacket and gold sneakers as she headed off for the day.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hilary Duff

The day before, Hilary was spotted rocking sunglasses and a white sweater with a blue tiger on it as she stepped out for coffee run.

Hilary recently celebrated New Year’s Eve with boyfriend Matthew Koma in Arizona!
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Hilary Duff

