Wed, 17 January 2018 at 4:00 am
Hilary Duff Kicks Off Her Morning with a Meeting
Hilary Duff carries a script back to her car as leaves a meeting on Tuesday morning (January 16) in Santa Monica, Calif.
The 30-year-old Younger actress went makeup-free while rocking a leather jacket and gold sneakers as she headed off for the day.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hilary Duff
The day before, Hilary was spotted rocking sunglasses and a white sweater with a blue tiger on it as she stepped out for coffee run.
Hilary recently celebrated New Year’s Eve with boyfriend Matthew Koma in Arizona!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Backgrid USA Posted to: Hilary Duff
Sponsored Links by ZergNet