Top Stories
Lady Gaga Brings the Glamour in a Red Gown While Dining in Italy!

Lady Gaga Brings the Glamour in a Red Gown While Dining in Italy!

Ricky Martin Reveals Why It Took So Long to Come Out as Gay - Watch Now!

Ricky Martin Reveals Why It Took So Long to Come Out as Gay - Watch Now!

Maluma Packs on the PDA With Model Natalia Barulich in Italy!

Maluma Packs on the PDA With Model Natalia Barulich in Italy!

Find Out Who Is Dissing Iggy Azalea

Find Out Who Is Dissing Iggy Azalea

Wed, 17 January 2018 at 10:22 pm

Holland Taylor to Co-Star in Upcoming NBC Comedy Pilot 'Guess Who Died'!

Holland Taylor to Co-Star in Upcoming NBC Comedy Pilot 'Guess Who Died'!

Holland Taylor is working on a new show!

The Two and a Half Men actress is set to co-star alongside Hector Elizondo in the upcoming NBC comedy pilot called Guess Who Died, according to Variety.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Holland Taylor

The single-camera series is set to provide a humorous and inspiring look at the shared joys and challenges people experience at any stage of life.

Hector will play Murray, a positive and upbeat senior with sparkling eyes and a keen, sharp and wonderful sense of humor, who lives with his wife in the Las Esperanzado Senior Community in Palm Springs. Holland will play Patricia, a former American Airlines flight attendant who is also Murray’s sister-in-law. She can be a little too proper at times, but she’s sharp as a tack with a great sense of humor.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Hector Elizondo, Holland Taylor

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Zooey Deschanel's busy schedule is keeping her from appearing in court - TMZ
  • Trevor Jackson just landed a major new movie role - Just Jared Jr
  • Camille Grammer insinuates one of her RHOBH co-stars has a drinking problem - TooFab
  • The FCC's net neutrality repeal is being challenged in court - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron had a mini Liv & Maddie reunion! - Just Jared Jr