Holland Taylor to Co-Star in Upcoming NBC Comedy Pilot 'Guess Who Died'!

Holland Taylor is working on a new show!

The Two and a Half Men actress is set to co-star alongside Hector Elizondo in the upcoming NBC comedy pilot called Guess Who Died, according to Variety.

The single-camera series is set to provide a humorous and inspiring look at the shared joys and challenges people experience at any stage of life.

Hector will play Murray, a positive and upbeat senior with sparkling eyes and a keen, sharp and wonderful sense of humor, who lives with his wife in the Las Esperanzado Senior Community in Palm Springs. Holland will play Patricia, a former American Airlines flight attendant who is also Murray’s sister-in-law. She can be a little too proper at times, but she’s sharp as a tack with a great sense of humor.