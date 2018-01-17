Top Stories
Ellen Pompeo's New 'Grey's Anatomy' Salary Details Revealed

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Welcome Baby Girl Via Surrogate!

Anna Kournikova &amp; Enrique Iglesias Share First Photos of Their Newborn Twins!

Find Out Who Is Dissing Iggy Azalea

Wed, 17 January 2018 at 2:21 am

Hugh Jackman & His Wife Are Traveling Around Europe!

Hugh Jackman & His Wife Are Traveling Around Europe!

Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness hold hands while making their way through Charles de Gaulle Airport on Tuesday (January 16) in Roissy, France.

The married couple arrived in town on a flight from Switzerland, where they attended a Montblanc event the night before.

Hugh, an ambassador for the brand, helped celebrate the spirit of mountain exploration and the unveiling of Montblanc‘s new 1858 collection with a cocktail and gala dinner at the Domaine du Chateau de Collex.

The soundtrack for The Greatest Showman just spent another week at number one on the Billboard chart!
Photos: BackGrid USA, Julien M. Hekimian
Posted to: Deborra Lee Furness, Hugh Jackman

