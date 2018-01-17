Hugh Jackman & His Wife Are Traveling Around Europe!

Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness hold hands while making their way through Charles de Gaulle Airport on Tuesday (January 16) in Roissy, France.

The married couple arrived in town on a flight from Switzerland, where they attended a Montblanc event the night before.

Hugh, an ambassador for the brand, helped celebrate the spirit of mountain exploration and the unveiling of Montblanc‘s new 1858 collection with a cocktail and gala dinner at the Domaine du Chateau de Collex.

The soundtrack for The Greatest Showman just spent another week at number one on the Billboard chart!