Is Maroon 5 Teasing a Collaboration With BTS? See the Tweets!

Maroon 5 won’t stop toying with BTS fans’ emotions!

The “Wait” troupe caused meltdowns within the international A.R.M.Y. on Wednesday (January 17) after responding to a few fans on Twitter asking about a potential collaboration between the two superstar groups.

When one fan wrote “PLEASE MAKE A COLAB WITH @BTS_twt 💕💕💕,” the band simply responded with “:).”

“Don’t play with my emotions! Tell me this means you’ll do a collaboration with @BTS_twt” another tweeted at the group, to which they responded with a GIF of Elmo shrugging!

“But really what is the answer?? 😭😂” another followed up.

“not sure you can handle it” Maroon 5 responded. The suspense is killing us!

See the tweets below.