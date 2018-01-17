Is Michelle Williams Engaged to Andrew Youmans?

A new report has emerged suggesting Michelle Williams is engaged to her boyfriend Andrew Youmans!

The 37-year-old actress and the New York financier have kept things very low key and have not officially confirmed their relationship, however, Us Weekly reports that several sources have confirmed they’re engaged.

The pair sparked engagement rumors when she was seen wearing a ring while on vacation in the Bahamas together. Michelle did previously say that her ring was not an engagement ring.

We’ve reached out to reps for comment and will update when we know more.

Congrats to the happy couple – if the news is true!