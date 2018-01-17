Top Stories
Ellen Pompeo's New 'Grey's Anatomy' Salary Details Revealed

Ellen Pompeo's New 'Grey's Anatomy' Salary Details Revealed

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Welcome Baby Girl Via Surrogate!

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Welcome Baby Girl Via Surrogate!

Anna Kournikova &amp; Enrique Iglesias Share First Photos of Their Newborn Twins!

Anna Kournikova & Enrique Iglesias Share First Photos of Their Newborn Twins!

Find Out Who Is Dissing Iggy Azalea

Find Out Who Is Dissing Iggy Azalea

Wed, 17 January 2018 at 8:40 am

Is Michelle Williams Engaged to Andrew Youmans?

Is Michelle Williams Engaged to Andrew Youmans?

A new report has emerged suggesting Michelle Williams is engaged to her boyfriend Andrew Youmans!

The 37-year-old actress and the New York financier have kept things very low key and have not officially confirmed their relationship, however, Us Weekly reports that several sources have confirmed they’re engaged.

The pair sparked engagement rumors when she was seen wearing a ring while on vacation in the Bahamas together. Michelle did previously say that her ring was not an engagement ring.

We’ve reached out to reps for comment and will update when we know more.

Congrats to the happy couple – if the news is true!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Andrew Youmans, Engaged, Michelle Williams

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Zooey Deschanel's busy schedule is keeping her from appearing in court - TMZ
  • Trevor Jackson just landed a major new movie role - Just Jared Jr
  • Camille Grammer insinuates one of her RHOBH co-stars has a drinking problem - TooFab
  • The FCC's net neutrality repeal is being challenged in court - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron had a mini Liv & Maddie reunion! - Just Jared Jr