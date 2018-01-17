Top Stories
Wed, 17 January 2018 at 5:00 am

Jessica Biel Rocks Leather Pants For Her Flight Out of LAX

Jessica Biel makes her way through LAX Airport for her flight out of town on Monday afternoon (January 15) in Los Angeles.

The 35-year-old The Sinner actress kept things cozy and chic in a gray sweater, leather pants, and round sunglasses as she made her way through security.

Last week, Jessica hit the red carpet looking stunning for the 2018 Critics Choice Awards.

Before the show, Jessica took to Instagram to show off a photo of her glam squad helping her get ready for the awards show.
