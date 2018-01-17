Joe Keery & Maika Monroe Join Mark Ruffalo & Dave Franco at Valentino Show

Tons of celebs stepped out for the Valentino Menswear Fall/Winter 2018-2019 show!

Joe Keery and his girlfriend Maika Monroe showed off their styles at the event held as part of Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday (January 17) in Paris, France.

Maika looked stunning in a colorful floral dress and gold heels, completing her look with a pop of pink lipstick, while Joe sported a trendy maroon and white jacket.

They were joined in the front row by Mark Ruffalo, his wife Sunrise Coigney, Dave Franco, Glen Powell, and Christopher Mintz-Plasse.

