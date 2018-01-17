Top Stories
Ellen Pompeo's New 'Grey's Anatomy' Salary Details Revealed

Ellen Pompeo's New 'Grey's Anatomy' Salary Details Revealed

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Welcome Baby Girl Via Surrogate!

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Welcome Baby Girl Via Surrogate!

Anna Kournikova &amp; Enrique Iglesias Share First Photos of Their Newborn Twins!

Anna Kournikova & Enrique Iglesias Share First Photos of Their Newborn Twins!

Find Out Who Is Dissing Iggy Azalea

Find Out Who Is Dissing Iggy Azalea

Wed, 17 January 2018 at 6:00 am

Joe Manganiello Grabs Breakfast to Go in Beverly Hills

Joe Manganiello Grabs Breakfast to Go in Beverly Hills

Joe Manganiello tries to keep a low profile as he arrives at New York Water Bagel Eatery on Monday morning (January 15) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 41-year-old actor rocked sunglasses, a black hoodie, and white sneakers as he grabbed a couple bagels to go from the shop.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Joe Manganiello

The day before, Joe took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and friends wearing Pittsburgh Steelers jerseys as they got hyped for the football game (which they unfortunately lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars).

Check out the photo below!

#herewego @steelers #shalieve

A post shared by Joe Manganiello (@joemanganiello) on

Just Jared on Facebook
joe manganiello grabs breakfast to go in beverly hills 01
joe manganiello grabs breakfast to go in beverly hills 02
joe manganiello grabs breakfast to go in beverly hills 03
joe manganiello grabs breakfast to go in beverly hills 04
joe manganiello grabs breakfast to go in beverly hills 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Joe Manganiello

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Zooey Deschanel's busy schedule is keeping her from appearing in court - TMZ
  • Trevor Jackson just landed a major new movie role - Just Jared Jr
  • Camille Grammer insinuates one of her RHOBH co-stars has a drinking problem - TooFab
  • The FCC's net neutrality repeal is being challenged in court - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron had a mini Liv & Maddie reunion! - Just Jared Jr