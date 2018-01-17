John Stamos & Pregnant Fiancee Caitlin McHugh Are All Smiles at LAX!

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh are a jet-setting duo!

The 54-year-old Fuller House actor and the pregnant 31-year-old model and Vampire Diaries actress were spotted at LAX airport on Wednesday (January 17) in Los Angeles.

The two were seen arriving at the airport together, flashing big smiles to the awaiting photographers.

John revealed the happy news of Caitlin‘s pregnancy in December.

The two got engaged after nearly two years of dating at Disneyland back in October of 2017 – one of Caitlin‘s favorite places.