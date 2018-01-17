Top Stories
Lady Gaga Brings the Glamour in a Red Gown While Dining in Italy!

Lady Gaga Brings the Glamour in a Red Gown While Dining in Italy!

Ricky Martin Reveals Why It Took So Long to Come Out as Gay - Watch Now!

Ricky Martin Reveals Why It Took So Long to Come Out as Gay - Watch Now!

Maluma Packs on the PDA With Model Natalia Barulich in Italy!

Maluma Packs on the PDA With Model Natalia Barulich in Italy!

Find Out Who Is Dissing Iggy Azalea

Find Out Who Is Dissing Iggy Azalea

Wed, 17 January 2018 at 8:04 pm

John Stamos & Pregnant Fiancee Caitlin McHugh Are All Smiles at LAX!

John Stamos & Pregnant Fiancee Caitlin McHugh Are All Smiles at LAX!

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh are a jet-setting duo!

The 54-year-old Fuller House actor and the pregnant 31-year-old model and Vampire Diaries actress were spotted at LAX airport on Wednesday (January 17) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of John Stamos

The two were seen arriving at the airport together, flashing big smiles to the awaiting photographers.

John revealed the happy news of Caitlin‘s pregnancy in December.

The two got engaged after nearly two years of dating at Disneyland back in October of 2017 – one of Caitlin‘s favorite places.
Just Jared on Facebook
john stamos caitlin mchugh 2018 01
john stamos caitlin mchugh 2018 02
john stamos caitlin mchugh 2018 03
john stamos caitlin mchugh 2018 04
john stamos caitlin mchugh 2018 05

Photos: Splash News
Posted to: Caitlin McHugh, John Stamos

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Zooey Deschanel's busy schedule is keeping her from appearing in court - TMZ
  • Trevor Jackson just landed a major new movie role - Just Jared Jr
  • Camille Grammer insinuates one of her RHOBH co-stars has a drinking problem - TooFab
  • The FCC's net neutrality repeal is being challenged in court - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron had a mini Liv & Maddie reunion! - Just Jared Jr