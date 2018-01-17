Top Stories
Ellen Pompeo's New 'Grey's Anatomy' Salary Details Revealed

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Welcome Baby Girl Via Surrogate!

Anna Kournikova & Enrique Iglesias Share First Photos of Their Newborn Twins!

Find Out Who Is Dissing Iggy Azalea

Wed, 17 January 2018 at 7:00 am

Josh Duhamel Celebrates Vikings Win in Minnesota!

Josh Duhamel is all smiles as he makes his way out of Los Angeles after his flight on Monday night (January 15) in Los Angeles.

The 45-year-old Love, Simon actor looked buff in a black hoodie and a purple Minnesota Vikings hat as he arrived back in LA.

Josh was in his native Minnesota over the weekend to attend the Vikings football game against the New Orleans Saints – which they won!

If the Vikings defeat the Philadelphia Eagles next weekend, then they will be heading to the 2018 Super Bowl.

Check out a vid of Josh celebrating the Vikings latest victory below!

SKOL VIKES!!!

A post shared by Josh Duhamel (@joshduhamel) on

