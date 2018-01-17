Josh Duhamel Celebrates Vikings Win in Minnesota!
Josh Duhamel is all smiles as he makes his way out of Los Angeles after his flight on Monday night (January 15) in Los Angeles.
The 45-year-old Love, Simon actor looked buff in a black hoodie and a purple Minnesota Vikings hat as he arrived back in LA.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Josh Duhamel
Josh was in his native Minnesota over the weekend to attend the Vikings football game against the New Orleans Saints – which they won!
If the Vikings defeat the Philadelphia Eagles next weekend, then they will be heading to the 2018 Super Bowl.
Check out a vid of Josh celebrating the Vikings latest victory below!