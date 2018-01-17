Kate Middleton Switches from Business Casual to Sports Ready for Royal Duties!

Kate Middleton is all smiles in a bright orange coat as she arrives to officially open the Mittal Children’s Medical Centre, home to the new Premier Inn Clinical Building at Great Ormond Street Hospital on Tuesday (January 17) in London, England.

The 35-year-old Duchess of Cambridge, who is pregnant with her third child, happily met with patients and staff at the hospital.

That same day, Kate switched into her workout gear to visit The Wimbledon Junior Tennis Initiative at Bond Primary School.

Kate was greeted by a flock of children as she is also patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC).