Katy Perry & Christina Aguilera Get All Dressed Up for Stella McCartney's Collection Launch

Katy Perry and Christina Aguilera hit the red carpet at the launch of Stella McCartney’s Autumn 2018 Collection on Tuesday (January 16) in Los Angeles.

The ladies got all dressed up in fun new looks for the event!

Katy wore an oversized red dress and was joined by Stella herself on the carpet. Christina made it a date night with her fiance Matthew Rutler.

Stella‘s legendary dad Paul McCartney attended the event with his wife Nancy Shevell.

Almost exactly two years ago, Katy and her ex-boyfriend Orlando Bloom (who is possibly her on-again boyfriend) attended a Stella event right after they began dating.