Ellen Pompeo's New 'Grey's Anatomy' Salary Details Revealed

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Welcome Baby Girl Via Surrogate!

Anna Kournikova &amp; Enrique Iglesias Share First Photos of Their Newborn Twins!

Find Out Who Is Dissing Iggy Azalea

Wed, 17 January 2018 at 11:30 am

Katy Perry Clarifies Plastic Surgery Rumors & What She's Actually Had Done

Katy Perry has been subject to plastic surgery rumors for years, and she’s now speaking out about the topic.

“I haven’t had any,” the 33-year-old entertainer told Refinery 29. “I’ve done lasers and got [filler] injections under my eyes for the hollowing — which I’d recommend for everyone who wants a solution for their dark circles — but all of my assets are real. People tend to think they are fake, but it doesn’t really matter.”

Katy added, “We’re getting away from that negative stigma about physical alterations. Of course, always be your authentic self — but if someone wants a nose job that makes them feel better, and they love their profile more because of it, it’s like ‘Go ahead!’ Do whatever makes you feel better about yourself. Stay in therapy, but get it, girl.”
Photos: Getty
