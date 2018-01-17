Keith Urban Announces 'Graffiti U' Album & World Tour 2018 - See the Dates!

Keith Urban is heading back out on the road!

The 50-year-old country star revealed the name of his new album Graffiti U, and that he’ll be embarking on the 2018 Graffiti U World Tour during an unannounced pop-up show at Exit/In on Wednesday (January 17) in Nashville, Tenn.

During the 2-hour surprise show in front of 350 lucky fans, Keith performed with Kelsea Ballerini, who will accompany him as his support act during the North American leg.

Keith‘s fans helped him announce all of the tour dates in a live-streamed event, which you can watch below.

“I’ve been full-on writing, recording, collaborating and creating with some incredibly talented people for Graffiti U, a lot of whom I’ve never worked with before. I can hear how some of the songs will translate live already, which really makes putting on a new show so exhilarating and I loved having our fans included in the announcement of the tour because it’s their tour too,” says Keith.

The Graffiti U World Tour 2018

Fri Jun 15 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Jun 16 Indianapolis, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Fri Jun 22 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sat Jun 23 Pittsburgh, PA KeyBank Pavilion

Wed Jun 27 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Fri Jun 29 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

Sat Jun 30 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

Thu Jul 5 Gilford, NH Bank of NH Pavilion

Fri Jul 6 Gilford, NH Bank of NH Pavilion

Sun Jul 8 Canandaigua, NY CMAC

Fri Jul 13 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 14 Denver, CO Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

Sun Jul 15 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater

Fri Jul 20 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 21 Lake Tahoe, NV Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

Sun Jul 22 Lake Tahoe, NV Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

Fri Jul 27 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sat Jul 28 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

Sun Jul 29 Alpharetta, GA Verizon Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 3 Philadelphia, PA BB&T Pavilion

Sat Aug 4 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

Sun Aug 5 Bangor, ME Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

Fri Aug 10 Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center

Sat Aug 11 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

Sun Aug 12 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Wed Aug 15 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP*

Fri Aug 17 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

Sat Aug 18 Chicago, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 19 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

Fri Aug 24 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Sat Aug 25 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheater

Sun Aug 26 Tuscaloosa, AL Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

Fri Sept 7 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

Sat Sept 8 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

Fri Sept 14 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre*

Sat Sept 15 London, ON Budweiser Gardens*

Wed Sept 19 Winnipeg, MB Bell MTS Place*

Fri Sept 21 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre*

Sat Sept 22 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place*

Sun Sept 23 Calgary, AB ScotiaBank Saddledome*

Tue Sept 25 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena*

Thu Sept 27 Eugene, OR Matthew Knight Arena

Fri Sept 28 Boise, ID Taco Bell Arena

Sat Sept 29 Missoula, MT Adams Center

Thu Oct 4 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Fri Oct 5 Laughlin, NV Laughlin Event Center

Fri Oct 12 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center

Sat Oct 13 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

Sun Oct 14 Grand Forks, ND Ralph Engelstad Arena

Thu Oct 18 Toledo, OH Huntington Center

Fri Oct 19 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

Sat Oct 20 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

Wed Oct 24 Youngstown, OH Covelli Centre

Thu Oct 25 Hershey, PA Giant Center

Sat Oct 27 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

Sun Oct 28 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena

Thu Nov 1 Little Rock, AR Verizon Arena

Fri Nov 2 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

Sat Nov 3 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center