Keith Urban Announces 'Graffiti U' Album & World Tour 2018 - See the Dates!
Keith Urban is heading back out on the road!
The 50-year-old country star revealed the name of his new album Graffiti U, and that he’ll be embarking on the 2018 Graffiti U World Tour during an unannounced pop-up show at Exit/In on Wednesday (January 17) in Nashville, Tenn.
During the 2-hour surprise show in front of 350 lucky fans, Keith performed with Kelsea Ballerini, who will accompany him as his support act during the North American leg.
Keith‘s fans helped him announce all of the tour dates in a live-streamed event, which you can watch below.
“I’ve been full-on writing, recording, collaborating and creating with some incredibly talented people for Graffiti U, a lot of whom I’ve never worked with before. I can hear how some of the songs will translate live already, which really makes putting on a new show so exhilarating and I loved having our fans included in the announcement of the tour because it’s their tour too,” says Keith.
For ticket info, head to KeithUrban.net.
See the tour dates inside!
The Graffiti U World Tour 2018
Fri Jun 15 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sat Jun 16 Indianapolis, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Fri Jun 22 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre
Sat Jun 23 Pittsburgh, PA KeyBank Pavilion
Wed Jun 27 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Fri Jun 29 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
Sat Jun 30 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
Thu Jul 5 Gilford, NH Bank of NH Pavilion
Fri Jul 6 Gilford, NH Bank of NH Pavilion
Sun Jul 8 Canandaigua, NY CMAC
Fri Jul 13 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre
Sat Jul 14 Denver, CO Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Sun Jul 15 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater
Fri Jul 20 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sat Jul 21 Lake Tahoe, NV Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
Sun Jul 22 Lake Tahoe, NV Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
Fri Jul 27 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sat Jul 28 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
Sun Jul 29 Alpharetta, GA Verizon Amphitheatre
Fri Aug 3 Philadelphia, PA BB&T Pavilion
Sat Aug 4 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center
Sun Aug 5 Bangor, ME Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
Fri Aug 10 Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center
Sat Aug 11 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
Sun Aug 12 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Wed Aug 15 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP*
Fri Aug 17 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
Sat Aug 18 Chicago, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sun Aug 19 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
Fri Aug 24 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Sat Aug 25 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheater
Sun Aug 26 Tuscaloosa, AL Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
Fri Sept 7 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
Sat Sept 8 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
Fri Sept 14 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre*
Sat Sept 15 London, ON Budweiser Gardens*
Wed Sept 19 Winnipeg, MB Bell MTS Place*
Fri Sept 21 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre*
Sat Sept 22 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place*
Sun Sept 23 Calgary, AB ScotiaBank Saddledome*
Tue Sept 25 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena*
Thu Sept 27 Eugene, OR Matthew Knight Arena
Fri Sept 28 Boise, ID Taco Bell Arena
Sat Sept 29 Missoula, MT Adams Center
Thu Oct 4 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Fri Oct 5 Laughlin, NV Laughlin Event Center
Fri Oct 12 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center
Sat Oct 13 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
Sun Oct 14 Grand Forks, ND Ralph Engelstad Arena
Thu Oct 18 Toledo, OH Huntington Center
Fri Oct 19 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
Sat Oct 20 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
Wed Oct 24 Youngstown, OH Covelli Centre
Thu Oct 25 Hershey, PA Giant Center
Sat Oct 27 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
Sun Oct 28 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena
Thu Nov 1 Little Rock, AR Verizon Arena
Fri Nov 2 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
Sat Nov 3 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center