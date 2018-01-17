Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About Keeping Her Pregnancy a Secret For So Long

Khloe Kardashian is opening up about why she took her time telling the world that she was expecting her first child with Tristan Thompson.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Khloe Kardashian

The 33-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality star spoke up about her pregnancy secrecy in a post on her official website.

“Even though expecting a baby is SO exciting, the first trimester can be the worst. The worst part was keeping this major secret from my family, though! I’m with my sisters pretty much every single day, so it was hard to not be able to say why I was so sick or couldn’t do certain things,” Khloe wrote.

“We wanted to tell everybody at one time, which made things even more tricky—how do you get all those people together in one room?!—but it was so amazing when we finally did!

“Keeping the secret from the outside world wasn’t as big of a deal for me. I believe there are certain things that need to be held private and for yourself. It was beautiful to have something that was just ours,” she added.