Wed, 17 January 2018 at 11:50 am

Khloe Kardashian Reveals the Unconventional Way She Told Tristan Thompson She Was Pregnant

Khloe Kardashian Reveals the Unconventional Way She Told Tristan Thompson She Was Pregnant

Khloe Kardashian told Tristan Thompson that she was pregnant with their first child via FaceTime!

The 33-year-old pregnant reality star, who is a bit over six months along, wrote about the moment on her website.

Tristan was the one who kept telling me, ‘I think you’re pregnant!’ He was leaving town to go back to Toronto and I went to get a pregnancy test. I actually had to FaceTime him to tell him. I was nervous and he was so excited!,” Khloe wrote. “Of course, it’s such a blessing and such an exciting thing—but I do believe your initial reaction is always nerves. I’m so blessed that Tristan has been beyond supportive! He’s helped me overcome any fear or anxiety that I have! He’s always so reassuring and confident about everything when it comes to our baby. Having a partner that is equally as excited as you are, and is such a support system, is crucial! Tristan has been an angel to me! This process is trying—physically and mentally—but Tristan has made everything as easy and beautiful as it can be! More than I could have imagined.”
Photos: Backgrid
