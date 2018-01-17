Kristen Bell Shares Hilarious Story of Dumb Fight with Hubby Dax Shepard on 'Jimmy Kimmel'!

Kristen Bell stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live last night (January 16) and recalled a huge fight she once had with her husband Dax Shepard while riding a motorcycle from New York to Detroit to see their families during the beginning of their relationship.

“Dax believes that if he is in a state that does not have a helmet law he should be ‘observing the local culture’ and not wear his helmet,” the 37-year-old actress explained.

After she protested, the two got into “an even bigger fight” but eventually came to a compromise: “If he was on the highway, he had to wear the helmet. But if he was on side streets, he didn’t have to wear the helmet,” Kristen added. “I’m not joking, he took side streets for like four hours just to make a point.”

“The rest of the road trip, I think through Ohio up to Michigan, we were fighting so bad we both lost our voice because we were screaming at each other on the motorcycle. And I refused to hold onto him, so I hold onto the back of the motorcycle like a boss,” Kristen said, demonstrating the pose (see pic above).

FYI: Kristen is wearing a Jonathan Simkhai jumpsuit and Chanel earrings and watch.

