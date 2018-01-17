Kyle Richards Is Asked About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy & Here's How She Responded (Video)

Reality star Kyle Richards, a good friend of Kris Jenner‘s, went on Watch What Happens Live! on Tuesday evening (January 16) and was asked about Kylie Jenner‘s baby bump.

“Did you see Kylie at Kris Jenner‘s Christmas party and was she pregnant?” a fan texted in and asked in a question for Kyle. Kyle kept her cool and responded, “I plead the fifth. I was at the party, and we had a beautiful night.”

Kyle was once before asked about Kylie‘s pregnancy, and from her response, it seemed like she may have confirmed the pregnancy for the 20-year-old reality star.

Kylie has, of course, never publicly confirmed that she’s pregnant.