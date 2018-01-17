Lady Gaga Brings the Glamour in a Red Gown While Dining in Italy!

Serve the drama, Lady Gaga!

The 31-year-old Joanne pop superstar was spotted out for dinner at Da Giacomo on Wednesday evening (January 17) in Milan, Italy.

The “Bad Romance” superstar looked positively striking in a floor-length red gown with sheer panels and skyscraper heels while out on the town.

Gaga showed off a gift from her friend Donatella Versace on Instagram.

“@versace_official @donatella_versace you are the most wonderful friend, and inspiration and comfort to my life. Thank you for these beautiful gifts I will never forget this moment I am speechless as usual. You always make Milano my home, and as an Italian American girl it means so much. Ti Amo my queen,” she wrote.