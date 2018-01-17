Lana Del Rey Becomes One of Only Three Women to Achieve This Incredible Billboard 200 Feat!

Top Stories
Lana Del Rey just hit another major milestone with her music!

The 32-year-old “Get Free” singer-songwriter’s debut album, Born To Die, is now one of only three albums by women that has spent 300 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart as of this month, the official chart company announced on Wednesday (January 17).

Only two other albums by women have notched at least 300 weeks on the chart: Carole King‘s 1971 record Tapestry (318 weeks) and Adele‘s 2011 record 21 (359 weeks).

Born to Die debuted on the Billboard 200 in February of 2012, and has since moved 3 million album equivalent units, with 1.5 million of those being traditional album sales.

Congratulations, Lana!
