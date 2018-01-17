Top Stories
Lady Gaga Brings the Glamour in a Red Gown While Dining in Italy!

Ricky Martin Reveals Why It Took So Long to Come Out as Gay - Watch Now!

Maluma Packs on the PDA With Model Natalia Barulich in Italy!

Find Out Who Is Dissing Iggy Azalea

Wed, 17 January 2018 at 5:18 pm

Maluma sure looks like he’s feeling the love!

The 23-year-old “Felices Los 4″ Colombian star was spotted snuggling up and kissing 26-year-old model Natalia Barulich on Monday (January 15) in Portofino, Italy.

Natalia, who is from California, also appeared in Maluma‘s “Felices Los 4″ music video.

The two spent the day together holding hands and kissing while touring around, as well taking in the sights around the port town with a boat ride.

“Italian vibes 🇮🇹🖤,” Maluma wrote on his Instagram, along with a short video of himself walking around the city.

  • Joher

    Who is this person

  • miau

    Maluma I LOVE U !

  • Gina

    Who & who?