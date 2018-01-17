Mariah Carey & Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Enjoy a Romantic Date Night at Nobu!

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka stay looking adorable together!

The Me. I Am Mariah…The Elusive Chanteuse vocal powerhouse was spotted with her dancer and choreographer boyfriend on Tuesday night (January 16) in Malibu, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mariah Carey

The two lovebirds were seen leaving Nobu restaurant together after a romantic dinner date.

Mariah looked adorably enamored, while Bryan‘s shoes were so lit (literally), the cameras could barely handle snapping photos of the cool kicks!

Mariah celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day with her children and ex Nick Cannon earlier in the week: “Celebrating today in honor of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Junior at the Kidspace Children’s Museum #Dream #ThankYouDrKing 🙏,” she wrote on Instagram.