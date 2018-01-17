McKayla Maroney Will Not Be Fined by USA Gymnastics if She Testifies Against Larry Nassar

McKayla Maroney can feel free to speak out at her alleged abuser Larry Nassar‘s sentencing hearing without worrying about a potential $100,000 fine from USA Gymnastics.

As part of her $1.25 million settlement with the organization in December 2016, the Olympian agreed to not publicly talk about the abuse she experienced.

After Chrissy Teigen and more celebs offered to pay for the fine if McKayla chose to speak out, USA Gymnastics released a statement to let people know they will not pursue a fine.

“USA Gymnastics has not sought and will not seek any money from McKayla Maroney for her brave statements made in describing her victimization and abuse by Larry Nassar, nor for any victim impact statements she wants to make to Larry Nassar at this hearing or at any subsequent hearings related to his sentencing,” the organization told USA Today. “This has been her right and USA Gymnastics encourages McKayla and anyone who has been abused to speak out. USA Gymnastics remains focused on our highest priority — the safety, health and well-being of our athletes and creating a culture that empowers and supports them.”