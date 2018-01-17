Michael B. Jordan Talks Gaining 20 Pounds of Muscles for 'Black Panther'

Michael B. Jordan looks so handsome on the cover of WSJ. Magazine‘s Talents & Legends February issue.

Here’s what the 30-year-old actor told the mag:

On gaining 20 pounds of muscle for Black Panther: : “Chest, shoulders, back. My legs a little bit, my quads. I was just, like, massive…It’s a job, man…You really have to diet. It’s hard to be social. You have to drink a gallon and a half of water. When you’re drinking a gallon and a half of water a day, you know how many times you have to use the bathroom? It’s annoying.”

On his relationship status: “Dating, but technically single. L.A. isn’t the best place to date…No offense to L.A.”

On the industry in 2018: “It’s the best time to be a person of color in Hollywood who’s creative and has original projects. Everybody wants that right now. That’s how I feel – I feel like it’s a timing thing. I’m ambitious. I see what actors I look up to have, the types of platforms they have and their ability to create and tell stories they want — I want that. Why not?

Black Panther hits theaters on February 16.

