Miranda Kerr, Kate Hudson, Olivia Munn & More Step Out for Stella McCartney's Autumn Collection Launch!

Miranda Kerr, Kate Hudson and Olivia Munn show off their individual style while posing for photographs at the Stella McCartney Autumn 2018 Collection Launch held on Tuesday (January 16) in Los Angeles.

The three ladies were also joined by Kate‘s mother Goldie Hawn, Kate Bosworth, Kate Mara, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Leona Lewis, Sofia Boutella and Amy Poehler.

Also in attendance were Amber Valletta, Selma Blair, Molly Sims, Ana de Armas, Rebecca Romijn, Poppy Delevingne, Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field, Mark Ronson and Borns, who served as the special musical guest of the evening.

FYI: All the guests are wearing Stella McCartney.