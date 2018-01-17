Top Stories
Ellen Pompeo's New 'Grey's Anatomy' Salary Details Revealed

Ellen Pompeo's New 'Grey's Anatomy' Salary Details Revealed

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Welcome Baby Girl Via Surrogate!

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Welcome Baby Girl Via Surrogate!

Anna Kournikova &amp; Enrique Iglesias Share First Photos of Their Newborn Twins!

Anna Kournikova & Enrique Iglesias Share First Photos of Their Newborn Twins!

Find Out Who Is Dissing Iggy Azalea

Find Out Who Is Dissing Iggy Azalea

Wed, 17 January 2018 at 9:31 am

Miranda Kerr, Kate Hudson, Olivia Munn & More Step Out for Stella McCartney's Autumn Collection Launch!

Miranda Kerr, Kate Hudson, Olivia Munn & More Step Out for Stella McCartney's Autumn Collection Launch!

Miranda Kerr, Kate Hudson and Olivia Munn show off their individual style while posing for photographs at the Stella McCartney Autumn 2018 Collection Launch held on Tuesday (January 16) in Los Angeles.

The three ladies were also joined by Kate‘s mother Goldie Hawn, Kate Bosworth, Kate Mara, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Leona Lewis, Sofia Boutella and Amy Poehler.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Miranda Kerr

Also in attendance were Amber Valletta, Selma Blair, Molly Sims, Ana de Armas, Rebecca Romijn, Poppy Delevingne, Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field, Mark Ronson and Borns, who served as the special musical guest of the evening.

FYI: All the guests are wearing Stella McCartney.
Just Jared on Facebook
miranda kerr kate hudson olivia munn stella mccartneys autumn collection 01
miranda kerr kate hudson olivia munn stella mccartneys autumn collection 02
miranda kerr kate hudson olivia munn stella mccartneys autumn collection 03
miranda kerr kate hudson olivia munn stella mccartneys autumn collection 04
miranda kerr kate hudson olivia munn stella mccartneys autumn collection 05
miranda kerr kate hudson olivia munn stella mccartneys autumn collection 06
miranda kerr kate hudson olivia munn stella mccartneys autumn collection 07
miranda kerr kate hudson olivia munn stella mccartneys autumn collection 08
miranda kerr kate hudson olivia munn stella mccartneys autumn collection 09
miranda kerr kate hudson olivia munn stella mccartneys autumn collection 10
miranda kerr kate hudson olivia munn stella mccartneys autumn collection 11
miranda kerr kate hudson olivia munn stella mccartneys autumn collection 12
miranda kerr kate hudson olivia munn stella mccartneys autumn collection 13
miranda kerr kate hudson olivia munn stella mccartneys autumn collection 14
miranda kerr kate hudson olivia munn stella mccartneys autumn collection 15
miranda kerr kate hudson olivia munn stella mccartneys autumn collection 16
miranda kerr kate hudson olivia munn stella mccartneys autumn collection 17
miranda kerr kate hudson olivia munn stella mccartneys autumn collection 18
miranda kerr kate hudson olivia munn stella mccartneys autumn collection 19
miranda kerr kate hudson olivia munn stella mccartneys autumn collection 20
miranda kerr kate hudson olivia munn stella mccartneys autumn collection 21
miranda kerr kate hudson olivia munn stella mccartneys autumn collection 22
miranda kerr kate hudson olivia munn stella mccartneys autumn collection 23
miranda kerr kate hudson olivia munn stella mccartneys autumn collection 24
miranda kerr kate hudson olivia munn stella mccartneys autumn collection 25
miranda kerr kate hudson olivia munn stella mccartneys autumn collection 26
miranda kerr kate hudson olivia munn stella mccartneys autumn collection 27
miranda kerr kate hudson olivia munn stella mccartneys autumn collection 28
miranda kerr kate hudson olivia munn stella mccartneys autumn collection 29
miranda kerr kate hudson olivia munn stella mccartneys autumn collection 30
miranda kerr kate hudson olivia munn stella mccartneys autumn collection 31
miranda kerr kate hudson olivia munn stella mccartneys autumn collection 32
miranda kerr kate hudson olivia munn stella mccartneys autumn collection 33
miranda kerr kate hudson olivia munn stella mccartneys autumn collection 34
miranda kerr kate hudson olivia munn stella mccartneys autumn collection 35
miranda kerr kate hudson olivia munn stella mccartneys autumn collection 36
miranda kerr kate hudson olivia munn stella mccartneys autumn collection 37
miranda kerr kate hudson olivia munn stella mccartneys autumn collection 38
miranda kerr kate hudson olivia munn stella mccartneys autumn collection 39
miranda kerr kate hudson olivia munn stella mccartneys autumn collection 40
miranda kerr kate hudson olivia munn stella mccartneys autumn collection 41
miranda kerr kate hudson olivia munn stella mccartneys autumn collection 42
miranda kerr kate hudson olivia munn stella mccartneys autumn collection 43
miranda kerr kate hudson olivia munn stella mccartneys autumn collection 44
miranda kerr kate hudson olivia munn stella mccartneys autumn collection 45
miranda kerr kate hudson olivia munn stella mccartneys autumn collection 46
miranda kerr kate hudson olivia munn stella mccartneys autumn collection 47
miranda kerr kate hudson olivia munn stella mccartneys autumn collection 48
miranda kerr kate hudson olivia munn stella mccartneys autumn collection 49
miranda kerr kate hudson olivia munn stella mccartneys autumn collection 50
miranda kerr kate hudson olivia munn stella mccartneys autumn collection 51
miranda kerr kate hudson olivia munn stella mccartneys autumn collection 52
miranda kerr kate hudson olivia munn stella mccartneys autumn collection 53
miranda kerr kate hudson olivia munn stella mccartneys autumn collection 54
miranda kerr kate hudson olivia munn stella mccartneys autumn collection 55
miranda kerr kate hudson olivia munn stella mccartneys autumn collection 56
miranda kerr kate hudson olivia munn stella mccartneys autumn collection 57
miranda kerr kate hudson olivia munn stella mccartneys autumn collection 58
miranda kerr kate hudson olivia munn stella mccartneys autumn collection 59
miranda kerr kate hudson olivia munn stella mccartneys autumn collection 60
miranda kerr kate hudson olivia munn stella mccartneys autumn collection 61
miranda kerr kate hudson olivia munn stella mccartneys autumn collection 62
miranda kerr kate hudson olivia munn stella mccartneys autumn collection 63
miranda kerr kate hudson olivia munn stella mccartneys autumn collection 64
miranda kerr kate hudson olivia munn stella mccartneys autumn collection 65
miranda kerr kate hudson olivia munn stella mccartneys autumn collection 66
miranda kerr kate hudson olivia munn stella mccartneys autumn collection 67
miranda kerr kate hudson olivia munn stella mccartneys autumn collection 68
miranda kerr kate hudson olivia munn stella mccartneys autumn collection 69
miranda kerr kate hudson olivia munn stella mccartneys autumn collection 70
miranda kerr kate hudson olivia munn stella mccartneys autumn collection 71
miranda kerr kate hudson olivia munn stella mccartneys autumn collection 72
miranda kerr kate hudson olivia munn stella mccartneys autumn collection 73
miranda kerr kate hudson olivia munn stella mccartneys autumn collection 74

Credit: Sara De Boer, Getty, Christopher Polk; Photos: Startraksphoto.com, WENN, Adriana M. Barraza
Posted to: Amber Valletta, Amy Poehler, Ana de Armas, Ayda Field, Borns, Goldie Hawn, Kate Bosworth, Kate Hudson, Kate Mara, Leona Lewis, Mark Ronson, Miranda Kerr, Molly Sims, Olivia Munn, Poppy Delevingne, Rebecca Romijn, Robbie Williams, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Selma Blair, Sofia Boutella

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Zooey Deschanel's busy schedule is keeping her from appearing in court - TMZ
  • Trevor Jackson just landed a major new movie role - Just Jared Jr
  • Camille Grammer insinuates one of her RHOBH co-stars has a drinking problem - TooFab
  • The FCC's net neutrality repeal is being challenged in court - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron had a mini Liv & Maddie reunion! - Just Jared Jr