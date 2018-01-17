Top Stories
Wed, 17 January 2018 at 10:49 am

'Queer Eye' Reboot Trailer Debuts: Meet the New Fab 5!

'Queer Eye' Reboot Trailer Debuts: Meet the New Fab 5!

The reboot for Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, titled Queer Eye, has just debuted and it’s seriously heartwarming.

The new fab five includes design expert Bobby Berk, culture expert Karamo Brown, food and wine specialist Antoni Porowski, grooming expert Jonathan Van Ness, and stylist Tan France.

Here’s how Netflix describes the show: Our new Fab Five will forge relationships with men and women from a wide array of backgrounds and beliefs often contrary to their own, touching on everything from LGBTQ rights and social commentary to how to make the best farm-to-table guacamole and more!

The new episodes of the show are set to debut on Netflix on Wednesday, February 7. Be sure to check it out!

Watch the trailer below…
Photos: Netflix
