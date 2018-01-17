Ricky Martin Reveals Why It Took So Long to Come Out as Gay - Watch Now!

Ricky Martin is opening up about coming out – and why it took him so long.

The 46-year-old pop superstar and actor appeared on The Daily Show With Trevor Noah on Wednesday (January 17) to talk about his role in American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace, and how the story of Gianni Versace‘s struggle to come out related to his own.

“My friend, you have no idea how it took me a while,” he explained to Trevor.

“The thing is that I was surrounded by friends that were telling me, ‘Don’t! Don’t come out that will be the end of your career.’”

“It was people that love me, people that mean well and people that were just victims of homophobia. You know, I grew up in this culture that told me that my feelings were horrible, that my feelings were evil. And if you add to that, you know, that I was like a heartthrob, like a sex symbol…that’s why everyone was telling me that it was going to be the end of my career,” Ricky went on to explain.

“It was extremely painful for me until I said, ‘I can’t take it anymore. It’s all about me now, it’s not about what’s happening outside, it’s about what I need in order to be happy.’”

Watch him speak out below!