Top Stories
Lady Gaga Brings the Glamour in a Red Gown While Dining in Italy!

Lady Gaga Brings the Glamour in a Red Gown While Dining in Italy!

Ricky Martin Reveals Why It Took So Long to Come Out as Gay - Watch Now!

Ricky Martin Reveals Why It Took So Long to Come Out as Gay - Watch Now!

Maluma Packs on the PDA With Model Natalia Barulich in Italy!

Maluma Packs on the PDA With Model Natalia Barulich in Italy!

Find Out Who Is Dissing Iggy Azalea

Find Out Who Is Dissing Iggy Azalea

Wed, 17 January 2018 at 6:20 pm

Ricky Martin Reveals Why It Took So Long to Come Out as Gay - Watch Now!

Ricky Martin Reveals Why It Took So Long to Come Out as Gay - Watch Now!

Ricky Martin is opening up about coming out – and why it took him so long.

The 46-year-old pop superstar and actor appeared on The Daily Show With Trevor Noah on Wednesday (January 17) to talk about his role in American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace, and how the story of Gianni Versace‘s struggle to come out related to his own.

“My friend, you have no idea how it took me a while,” he explained to Trevor.

“The thing is that I was surrounded by friends that were telling me, ‘Don’t! Don’t come out that will be the end of your career.’”

“It was people that love me, people that mean well and people that were just victims of homophobia. You know, I grew up in this culture that told me that my feelings were horrible, that my feelings were evil. And if you add to that, you know, that I was like a heartthrob, like a sex symbol…that’s why everyone was telling me that it was going to be the end of my career,” Ricky went on to explain.

“It was extremely painful for me until I said, ‘I can’t take it anymore. It’s all about me now, it’s not about what’s happening outside, it’s about what I need in order to be happy.’”

Watch him speak out below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Posted to: Ricky Martin

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Zooey Deschanel's busy schedule is keeping her from appearing in court - TMZ
  • Trevor Jackson just landed a major new movie role - Just Jared Jr
  • Camille Grammer insinuates one of her RHOBH co-stars has a drinking problem - TooFab
  • The FCC's net neutrality repeal is being challenged in court - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron had a mini Liv & Maddie reunion! - Just Jared Jr
  • SFGal2015

    Yeah right! ~ it was because he didn’t want to lose any money if latinos found out he was gay ~ who is he kidding! all those women won’t be paying to see him perform.

  • ShellBell

    It was obvious he was gay even back then especially with the way he answered questions. Rather than just say what most did when asked, he over did the ‘I’m a ladies man’ act. It also didn’t help that magazines used to report stuff about him including one time he was caught in a bush with some roadie guy and his excuse was he was helping him find something.

  • Maria M.

    Because he’s a hypocrite, that’s way. It was opportune to be perceived as straight. Now when it’s finally opportune and hip to be LGBT, he’s out alright.

  • parisjok

    there should have been someone’s paid job to protect him from those evil men who molested him when he was doing all of that traveling as a very young handsome talented youth and young teenager as a singer.

    he had NO protection and this is what happened as we see him today. that hair cut looks horrible on him and why is no one telling him how ugly it is on him. he looks very handsome with a his full head of that beautiful thick hair that most men his age and younger would kill for