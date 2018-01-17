'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Plot Synopsis Revealed!

Curious about the plot of the upcoming Han Solo Star Wars prequel film, Solo: A Star Wars Story? Well, a synopsis was just revealed!

Here’s the synopsis: Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in Solo: A Star Wars Story, an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.

Alden Ehrenreich is taking on the role made famous by Harrison Ford, with Donald Glover, Thandie Newton and Emilia Clarke also starring.

The movie will be released on May 25, 2018.