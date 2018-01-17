Top Stories
Ellen Pompeo's New 'Grey's Anatomy' Salary Details Revealed

Ellen Pompeo's New 'Grey's Anatomy' Salary Details Revealed

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Welcome Baby Girl Via Surrogate!

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Welcome Baby Girl Via Surrogate!

Anna Kournikova &amp; Enrique Iglesias Share First Photos of Their Newborn Twins!

Anna Kournikova & Enrique Iglesias Share First Photos of Their Newborn Twins!

Find Out Who Is Dissing Iggy Azalea

Find Out Who Is Dissing Iggy Azalea

Wed, 17 January 2018 at 10:10 am

'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Plot Synopsis Revealed!

'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Plot Synopsis Revealed!

Curious about the plot of the upcoming Han Solo Star Wars prequel film, Solo: A Star Wars Story? Well, a synopsis was just revealed!

Here’s the synopsis: Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in Solo: A Star Wars Story, an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.

Alden Ehrenreich is taking on the role made famous by Harrison Ford, with Donald Glover, Thandie Newton and Emilia Clarke also starring.

The movie will be released on May 25, 2018.
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke, Movies, Star Wars, Thandie Newton

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Zooey Deschanel's busy schedule is keeping her from appearing in court - TMZ
  • Trevor Jackson just landed a major new movie role - Just Jared Jr
  • Camille Grammer insinuates one of her RHOBH co-stars has a drinking problem - TooFab
  • The FCC's net neutrality repeal is being challenged in court - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron had a mini Liv & Maddie reunion! - Just Jared Jr