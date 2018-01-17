Vanessa Hudgens Dons Stripes & 'Feminist World Tour' Tee

Vanessa Hudgens made a statement with her latest outfit choice!

The 29-year-old actress and singer was spotted running errands on Wednesday (January 17) on Melrose Place in West Hollywood, Calif.

She sported a black and white “Feminist World Tour” crop t-shirt, red, white, and blue striped pants, and chunky black patent leather boots. Vanessa accessorized with a black beret and slim cat-eye shades.

The night before, she and boyfriend Austin Butler coupled up for the Stella McCartney Autumn 2018 Collection Launch.

