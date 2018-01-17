Who Got Eliminated on 'Amazing Race' 2018? Week 3 Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT! DO NOT CONTINUE IF YOU DON’T WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENED!

The Amazing Race is back!

The long-running show’s 30th season kicked off on January 13 with 11 teams beginning in New York City’s Washington Square Park.

This week, the 9 remaining teams learn they must head to Tangier, Morocco, where they need to arrange a fisherman’s catch until the fish is ready for the market as their first task.

Click inside to find out who went home on tonight’s Amazing Race…

Cedric & Shawn are the last team to greet Phil at the Pit Stop at the end of the episode – but it’s a non-elimination leg! Therefore, the former NBA players are safe to keep racing.

No Team Eliminated!