Top Stories
Lady Gaga Brings the Glamour in a Red Gown While Dining in Italy!

Lady Gaga Brings the Glamour in a Red Gown While Dining in Italy!

Ricky Martin Reveals Why It Took So Long to Come Out as Gay - Watch Now!

Ricky Martin Reveals Why It Took So Long to Come Out as Gay - Watch Now!

Maluma Packs on the PDA With Model Natalia Barulich in Italy!

Maluma Packs on the PDA With Model Natalia Barulich in Italy!

Find Out Who Is Dissing Iggy Azalea

Find Out Who Is Dissing Iggy Azalea

Wed, 17 January 2018 at 9:51 pm

Who Got Eliminated on 'Amazing Race' 2018? Week 3 Spoilers!

Who Got Eliminated on 'Amazing Race' 2018? Week 3 Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT! DO NOT CONTINUE IF YOU DON’T WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENED!

The Amazing Race is back!

The long-running show’s 30th season kicked off on January 13 with 11 teams beginning in New York City’s Washington Square Park.

This week, the 9 remaining teams learn they must head to Tangier, Morocco, where they need to arrange a fisherman’s catch until the fish is ready for the market as their first task.

Click inside to find out who went home on tonight’s Amazing Race…

Cedric & Shawn are the last team to greet Phil at the Pit Stop at the end of the episode – but it’s a non-elimination leg! Therefore, the former NBA players are safe to keep racing.

No Team Eliminated!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: CBS
Posted to: Amazing Race

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Zooey Deschanel's busy schedule is keeping her from appearing in court - TMZ
  • Trevor Jackson just landed a major new movie role - Just Jared Jr
  • Camille Grammer insinuates one of her RHOBH co-stars has a drinking problem - TooFab
  • The FCC's net neutrality repeal is being challenged in court - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron had a mini Liv & Maddie reunion! - Just Jared Jr