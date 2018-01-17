Top Stories
Lady Gaga Brings the Glamour in a Red Gown While Dining in Italy!

Lady Gaga Brings the Glamour in a Red Gown While Dining in Italy!

Ricky Martin Reveals Why It Took So Long to Come Out as Gay - Watch Now!

Ricky Martin Reveals Why It Took So Long to Come Out as Gay - Watch Now!

Maluma Packs on the PDA With Model Natalia Barulich in Italy!

Maluma Packs on the PDA With Model Natalia Barulich in Italy!

Find Out Who Is Dissing Iggy Azalea

Find Out Who Is Dissing Iggy Azalea

Wed, 17 January 2018 at 5:39 pm

Zayn Malik Leaves Gigi Hadid's Apartment Looking Dapper

Zayn Malik Leaves Gigi Hadid's Apartment Looking Dapper

Zayn Malik cut a handsome figure while leaving girlfriend Gigi Hadid‘s apartment today!

The 25-year-old “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” singer was spotted exiting the 22-year-old model’s place on Wednesday (January 17) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zayn Malik

He rocked a white button-down shirt that gave a glimpse of his chest tattoos, grey suit, black shoes with red soles, and yellow-tinted shades.

Zayn recently debuted a new chest tattoo that fans think looks like Gigi‘s eyes.

Over the weekend, the duo channeled The Matrix while stepping out for Zayn‘s birthday celebrations.

10+ pictures inside of Zayn Malik stepping out in NYC…

Just Jared on Facebook
zayn malik leaves gigi hadids apartment looking dapper 01
zayn malik leaves gigi hadids apartment looking dapper 02
zayn malik leaves gigi hadids apartment looking dapper 03
zayn malik leaves gigi hadids apartment looking dapper 04
zayn malik leaves gigi hadids apartment looking dapper 05
zayn malik leaves gigi hadids apartment looking dapper 06
zayn malik leaves gigi hadids apartment looking dapper 07
zayn malik leaves gigi hadids apartment looking dapper 08
zayn malik leaves gigi hadids apartment looking dapper 09
zayn malik leaves gigi hadids apartment looking dapper 10
zayn malik leaves gigi hadids apartment looking dapper 11

Credit: PacificCoastNewsOnline, INSTAR; Photos: Backgrid USA, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Zayn Malik

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Zooey Deschanel's busy schedule is keeping her from appearing in court - TMZ
  • Trevor Jackson just landed a major new movie role - Just Jared Jr
  • Camille Grammer insinuates one of her RHOBH co-stars has a drinking problem - TooFab
  • The FCC's net neutrality repeal is being challenged in court - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron had a mini Liv & Maddie reunion! - Just Jared Jr
  • Marius Genser

    My good friend Annette, from Boston, settled her college loans fully, and what’s even more amusing, is that she managed to do it by working via internet 1h 30 mins daily, using exclusive instruction they exposed there. When I asked her frankly just what exactly she was doing, she delivered me this profile page

  • rufusalexandersasapirilla

    Sorry, but this man is Ugly with a capital U!!! It would take a flea dip, 2 hour bat/ shower/ shampoo, and the removal of all of his prison tattoos, to make this loser even remotely dapper.

  • Gina

    He’s a little cutie, but enough with those tattoos. It looks like he has a tattoo of Satan on his chest lol.