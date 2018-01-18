Ansel Elgort Looks Dapper at Artios Awards 2018 in NYC

Ansel Elgort suited up for the 2018 Artios Awards!

The 23-year-old Baby Driver star stepped out for the Casting Society of America’s event held at Stage 48 on Thursday (January 18) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ansel Elgort

He rocked a dark grey suit with a lighter grey shirt underneath.

He was joined by Luke Wilson, The Good Fight‘s pregnant Cush Jumbo, Lady Bird‘s Beanie Feldstein, Mean Girls musical stars Erika Henningsen, Ashley Park, and Taylor Louderman, The Handmaid’s Tale‘s Ann Dowd, and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child‘s Noma Dumezweni.

ICYMI, watch Ansel‘s “Supernova” music video here.

35+ pictures inside of Ansel Elgort and more at the event…