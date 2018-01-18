Blac Chyna Shares Adorable New Photo of Daughter Dream!

Blac Chyna flashes a smile as she leaves a doctor’s appointment on Wednesday afternoon (January 17) in Los Angeles.

The 29-year-old former TV personality showed off her curves in a camouflage sweatshirt and matching sweatpants and tan Yeezy sneakers as she stepped out for the the day.

Chyna recently took to Instagram to share a super sweet new photo of her 1-year-old daughter Dream rocking a pair of sunglasses!

“Mood All 2018,” Chyna captioned the below photo of Dream.