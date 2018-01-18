Chelsea Handler's Beloved Dog Chunk Dies - See Her Heartfelt Post

We are absolutely in tears after learning that Chelsea Handler‘s dog Chunk has sadly passed away.

The 42-year-old TV host took to Instagram on Thursday (January 18) to share a cute pic of her pup along with a sweet message.

“This guy passed away today,” she wrote. “Thank you to everyone who has sent so many goodies, doggy treats, toys, clothes, paintings, stuffed animals, and everything else over the years.”

“He loved being famous and getting recognized, especially without me,” she continued. “So many people loved him, and i really appreciate that and so did he.”

“My favorite memory of Chunk is when I was paddle boarding on the Hudson River in upstate NY and he was following me on the shoreline by the trees, and finally jumped in and swam a quarter of a mile to get on my paddle board with me,” she added. “I cried that day at how much he loved me. And, today I’m crying because of how much I loved him. My chunky monkey. I love you, baby. Softest doggy in the world. 💛❤️💛a true gentleman.”

RIP, Chunk.