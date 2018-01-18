Top Stories
Chris Hemsworth & Wife Elsa Pataky Brave the Snow in NYC

Chris Hemsworth flashes a smile as he leads wife Elsa Pataky out of their hotel on Wednesday afternoon (January 17) in New York City.

The 34-year-old Thor actor looked handsome in a gray cardigan over a blue T-shirt as the 41-year-old model/actress bundled up in a shearling jacket and jeans for their afternoon outing in the snowy weather.

The night before, Chris and Elsa hit the premiere of their new movie 12 Strong, where they play a married couple.

12 Strong hits theaters on Friday, January 19.
